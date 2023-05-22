BRS office vandalized after its inauguration in Guntur

Hyderabad: Hours after its inauguration, a few unidentified persons tore the flexi and also removed the party flag at the State Bharat Rashtra Samithi office which was inaugurated by the Andhra Pradesh BRS president Chandrashekar in Guntur, on Sunday night.



It is reported that Chandrashekar launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties in his speech after inauguration and the party sources believe that it would be the opposition party workers’ reaction who were unable to digest the popularity of BRS in AP.

It is learnt the 5-storey building near AS Function Hall on the Mangalagiri road in Guntur was inaugurated at around 11.35 am on Sunday.

The office was set to commence operations from the five-storeyed building in Autonagar area from Monday onwards. The office has a conference hall in the first floor for meetings with the party activists, followed by administration offices in second and third floors. The office of the Andhra Pradesh State president comprising a guest room, a conference hall and a personal office, has been established in the fifth floor. It also has around 16 guest rooms for the party leaders.

The BRS leaders are planning to increase the party strength in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the upcoming elections to the Assembly as well as the Parliament next year. A membership drive also will be launched soon.

However, a case was registered and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.