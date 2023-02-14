BRS opens doors to BJP, Congress leaders

Hyderabad: The BRS party is making all possible attempts to contain the opposition from occupying the political space. It is learnt that the party wants to throw open its doors and poach leaders from other parties particularly Congress and BJP.

Sources said that the BRS survey reports had indicated that the party needs to focus on about 40 Assembly constituencies if it were to win a majority of the seats in the next elections. These constituencies, it is said, were suffering from internal bickering and leadership crisis.

Hence, some of the top Congress leaders are now under the scanner of KCR. Though no official version is available, sources say that efforts were on to win over the leaders like T Jagga Reddy and others who had raised a banner of revolt against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. Some of them, BRS sources say, had preliminary discussion with KTR when they reportedly met him for some works in their constituency. It is learnt that the BRS wants to poach even Bhatti Vikramarka who represents Madhira constituency and can influence voters in Khammam district.

Speculations are rife that BRS wants to try and get former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife who were in-charges of Kodad and Huzurnagar assembly segments. Similarly, efforts to get two former MPs and senior BJP leaders from Rangareddy and old Karimnagar districts was also on. The former MP of Rangareddy district can influence the voters in four assembly segments, the pink party leaders feel.

Party sources said that KCR was paying special focus on 24 assembly segments in the Greater Hyderabad limits where the BJP was emerging strong.