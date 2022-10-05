BRS party announcement: Celebrations erupt in erstwhile Khammam

Khammam: Soon after the announcement of Bharat Rashtra Samithi party by the Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, jubilant celebrations erupted across the erstwhile Khammam district.

The TRS party cadres in large numbers gathered at Ambedkar Centre in Khammam city on Wednesday. They burst crackers, shared sweets and danced in the streets celebrating the occasion.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, party city president Pagadala Nagaraju, AMC Chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna and others joined the celebrations. Speaking to the media, the leaders said Chandrashekar Rao' entry into national politics was a historic necessity.

As the Chief Minister of Telangana, Chandrashekar Rao has proved himself as an able and visionary leader. Now the same is going to happen at the national level as many leaders in different States in the country have already extended support to Chandrashekar Rao, said Vijay Kumar.

There were many issues that needed to be addressed at the national level and there was a political vacuum in national politics. With the Chief Minister's foray into national politics, those issues would be sorted out, he hoped.

Similar celebrations took place in Kothagudem district headquarters and at Sathupalli, Madhira, Wyra, Palair, Yellandu, Pinapaka and Aswaraopet Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile district. The cadres performed 'palabhishekam' to the Chief Minister's portrait.