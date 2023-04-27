BRS Party Formation Day: General Body meeting to be held at Telangana Bhavan today

The arrangements have been completed for holding the general body meeting of BRS on Thursday on the occasion of the party's formation day in the background of the legislative assembly elections to be held at the end of the year.



BRS, which holds a plenary with the party representatives every year on the occasion of the party's foundation day, has decided to limit itself to the general body meeting this year keeping in view the severity of summer, droughts, untimely rains etc. The meeting is being held in Telangana Bhavan with a limited number of representatives.

A total of 300 representatives including ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs, Zilla Parishad, DCCB chairmen, party state working group and district branch presidents will attend this meeting chaired by BRS national president and CM KCR.

Although BRS has become a national party, only people from the state are invited to the general body meeting. Invitations were sent a week ago to reach Telangana Bhavan by 10 am on Thursday. KCR will hoist the party flag at 11 am and start the meeting.