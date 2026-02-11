BRS petitions SEC over poll code violations in Gadwal

A delegation of BRS leaders on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), accusing Congress ministers, MLAs, and party leaders of openly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and misusing official power. The group, led by K Vijay Kumar and other senior representatives, met with SEC Commissioner Rani Kumudini to submit a representation highlighting specific instances of electoral misconduct.

The primary allegation centres on Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who the BRS claims violated the mandatory silence period by campaigning within 48 hours of polling. According to statutory Election Commission instructions, all forms of direct or indirect canvassing must cease two days before the vote to ensure a free and fair electoral process. However, the BRS alleged that in blatant disregard of these democratic principles, the MLA toured multiple wards in Gadwal town, including Ward No 17, where he reportedly conducted meetings and gathered voters in a clear attempt to influence the outcome during the restricted period.

The BRS delegation argued that the impact of such violations extends beyond simple procedural lapses, striking at the very foundation of democratic principles. They stated that when a sitting MLA openly flouts established norms, it destroys the level playing field and grants an unfair advantage to the ruling party. Furthermore, they contended that such actions erode public trust in the neutrality of the electoral system, intimidate ordinary citizens, and weaken the credibility of the Commission and the rule of law. It sets a dangerous precedent, they warned, encouraging lawlessness during elections.

The BRS has urged the SEC to take immediate notice of these repeated violations and has called for a time-bound, independent inquiry. This requested probe includes the examination of video footage, official records, and field reports. They further demanded the immediate cessation of all unlawful political activities by the MLA and his agents, alongside stringent penal action under applicable election laws, including potential prosecution and censure.