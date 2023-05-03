BRS political presence increasing in Maharashtra: CM KCR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao said that party is all set to make major inroads in Maharashtra.



He stated that the presence of the party in Maharashtra was increasing and added that the overwhelming response from the people at the grassroots and the signs of BRS emerging as a formidable force had become a source of big worry for other political parties.



Senior leaders from Maharashtra joined the BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. Welcoming them, the Chief Minister said many sitting MLAs from the State were also already in touch with him. They were firm on joining the party.

Interacting with the leaders on the strategies to be adopted to consolidate the party’s position ahead of the forthcoming local body elections, he said the organizational structure of the party would be given its shape on mission mode.

He called on the party workers to reach out to every nook and corner of Maharashtra with its slogan ‘Ab ki baar Kisan Sarkar’ from May 10 to June 10. A party membership drive was in progress as part of a special drive. Appointment of district level coordinators would be completed in two to three days. Appointment of the assembly constituency level in-charges was already completed in six divisions. The appointments for the rest of the 288 assembly constituencies would be completed soon.

The organizational network would be expanded by constituting party panels at the ward level and village level. A similar approach was adopted to strengthen it in urban areas and cities. Training camps would be organized at Telangana Bhavan for the party workers on May 8 and 9, he said.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and S Madhusudhana Chary, MLA Jogu Ramanna, leaders from Maharashtra including BRS Kisan Cell (Maharashtra) chief Manik Kadam and Shankaranna Donge were present.