BRS politicising free bus travel with negative propaganda: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Even as some auto driver unions decided to go on strike from January 6 over the government's failure to find a solution to their problems after the launch of free bus travel scheme for women, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has blamed it on Opposition BRS. He alleged that the BRS was trying to instigate auto drivers and politicising the Mahalakshmi scheme with negative propaganda

He pointed out that the TSRTC achieved a record in the past few days by offering free travel, as the provision was helpful for women and crores of passengers availed the services.

“The free bus service was able to transport 6.5 crore passengers free. This shows the success story of the scheme which was launched by the government. Congress which made this promise has delivered,” he said.

Referring to the call given by a few auto drivers’ unions on January 6, the minister felt that since the BRS was not able to digest the government was able to fulfil the promise made to women it was trying to politicise the issue so that it can cash in on dissidence.

“The government will ensure that these schemes which are being implemented for welfare of people are defended and countered from being jeopardised.

We were able to achieve good results in Assembly elections with a unified fight and shall be replicating this even in the Lok Sabha elections,” he asserted while speaking to the media.