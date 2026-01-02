BRS Protests in Telangana Assembly Over Urea Shortage

The Telangana Assembly commenced its second day with protests from BRS MLAs, who demanded a discussion on the ongoing urea shortage. This led to a brief disruption in proceedings, prompting Minister Sridhar Babu to express his displeasure over the behaviour of the protesting members, labelling it as inappropriate for the assembly setting.

Minister Babu assured that the government would address every concern raised by the opposition, emphasising the need to focus on significant issues during the question-and-answer session. He urged the BRS legislators to cooperate with the proceedings, despite the ongoing protests.

Prior to the assembly session, BRS MLAs gathered at the entrance, brandishing placards that called for dialogue on the urea crisis.

In today's agenda, the assembly is set to discuss the renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), with the government planning to introduce a resolution opposing the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme. Additionally, several bills, including the GHMC bill, are expected to be presented during the session.