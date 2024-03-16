BRS sitting MP, MLA to join Congress

Hyderabad: In yet another blow to the BRS, one more sitting MP, Pasunuri Dayakar from Warangal, and MLA Danam Nagender met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday with speculations of joining the Congress party. The sitting MP from Warangal is said to be upset after the party denied him a ticket this time. The BRS had given the ticket to Dr Kadiyam Kavya, the daughter of senior leader Kadiyam Srihari. Interestingly, two days ago, Dayakar attended the meeting of Warangal leaders called by the party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao. Sources said that Danam Nagender may be joining the Congress party on March 18. He is the MLA from Khairatabad constituency in the city, and the Congress party wants to regain its past glory in the State capital. Nagender is originally from the Congress party and joined the BRS after the 2018 elections. He has once again retained his seat. Sources said that Nagender may also be inducted into the cabinet.