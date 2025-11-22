BRS slams CM over 'Bhoo Bharati' failure amid farmer suicides

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Friday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of failing the farming community, asking whether the new land revenue system, Bhoo Bharati, had turned into a 'land trap' due to corruption, irregularities, and rampant extortion.

Harish Rao questioned if Bhoo Bharati had become Bhoo Harathi, serving as a ritual blessing only for Congress leaders and real estate brokers. “Just like the proverb ‘fake name, fake fame,’ your government’s revenue reforms are a complete farce,” said Harish Rao. His statements follow multiple reported farmer suicide attempts linked to land registration delays.

The former Minister's accusations come after disturbing incidents, including two brothers in Nennela mandal of Mancherial district staging a protest with pesticide bottles outside the Tahsildar office because their land registration was not being processed. A day earlier, a farmer attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in front of the Nagar Kurnool MLA camp office for the same reason.

Harish Rao recalled Revanth Reddy's promise during the election campaign: “Not a single farmer will suffer due to land issues. We will protect farmers’ land rights 100 per cent.” He challenged the Chief Minister, asking, “Are these suicide attempts by farmers in front of your party’s MLA camp offices, Tahsildar offices, and Collectorates invisible to you? You criticised Dharani recklessly and brought in your so-called Bhoo Bharati. But why has it failed to solve land-related issues?”

The BRS leader further questioned the Chief Minister regarding the government's promise to solve all land problems within three months of assuming power. “You claimed you would correct land records and protect farmers’ rights. But for the past two years, your government has been making excuses and refusing to register lands, playing with the lives of farmers,” stated Harish Rao.

He also demanded to know why applications filed under Saada Bainama (plain agreements) were still pending after so many months, and why the government was not permitting fresh applications. The BRS leader demanded that the government, especially the Revenue Department, immediately take action to resolve all pending land applications and prevent further farmer suicides.