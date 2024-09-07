BRS slams govt over rise in crimes against women

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Friday condemned rising crimes against women in Telangana and demanded immediate action from the Congress government.

Harish Rao, along with former ministers Sabita Indra Reddy, Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Malla Reddy, MLA Mutta Gopal, and former chairman Errolla Srinivas, visited Gandhi Hospital to console the tribal girl from Jainoor who was undergoing treatment after a brutal attack. The girl was viciously assaulted, with her face smashed by a stone in the horrific incident.

Addressing the media, Harish Rao expressed deep concern over the increasing crimes against women under the current Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He described the incident as “barbaric” and stressed that this attack is just one among many shocking crimes happening across Telangana.

Harish Rao highlighted several deeply troubling incidents, pointing to cases across Telangana: a Chenchu woman assaulted in Nagar Kurnool, a four-year-old girl in LB Nagar, a six-year-old in Peddapalli, and even attacks on law enforcement, including a police constable in Bhupalpally. These are not isolated incidents; they are part of a growing, alarming trend. Since the Congress government took over, law and order have deteriorated significantly, with 1,900 rape cases registered in the last nine months. “This government has completely failed to protect its women, and the situation is extremely concerning,” Harish Rao stated.

Harish Rao then criticised the Congress government for failing in multiple areas of governance. “The CM has failed as a Home Minister, failed to ensure women’s safety, failed to provide law and order, and failed to protect the people of Telangana. In every crucial aspect of governance, it is failure after failure,” he highlighted.

The BRS demanded swift action and an immediate relief in the form of Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia payment to the victim’s family.