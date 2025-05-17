BRS Sounds the Bugle for Government Employees’ Rights

Hyderabad: In a decisive move to champion the rights of government employees and pensioners, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced plans to launch a coordinated campaign to pressure the Congress-led state government into addressing long-pending demands. As the principal opposition, BRS leaders asserted that they cannot remain silent while lakhs of serving and retired government employees continue to face neglect and hardship.

A key meeting was held on Friday at the residence of senior leader Harish Rao, under the leadership of BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao. The meeting brought together former leaders of employees’ associations, retired officials, and representatives of various teachers' and employees' unions.

Participants discussed the deteriorating situation over the past 18 months, alleging that the current state government has failed to deliver on its pre-election promises to employees. Core demands such as clearing pending Dearness Allowances (DA), implementing the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations, and releasing pensions and retirement benefits on time have remained unfulfilled. Several attendees expressed concern that even basic rights are being denied, with retired employees forced to run from pillar to post in their old age.

Speaking at the meeting, KTR and Harish Rao expressed deep concern over the state’s apathy. "It is our duty as the principal opposition to stand by government employees. We will not stay quiet while lakhs of employees suffer at the hands of a negligent government," they said.

The BRS leadership stressed the need to develop a clear action plan in the coming days. The party also announced its support for serving employees’ union leaders and urged former union heads, especially those who played a vital role in the Telangana statehood movement, to take part in the renewed effort.

“BRS has always stood by the aspirations and rights of employees. We are committed to working with them and bringing pressure on the government to ensure justice,” the leaders affirmed.

The party is expected to unveil a detailed action strategy soon and rally support from employees’ associations across the state.