BRS takes a dig at BJP for spreading lies over suicides

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders on Monday said that the leaders in the opposition parties were spreading lies and creating non-existent suicides in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference along with MLAs G Balaraju, MLCs MS Prabhakar, Gangadhar Goud and others, the Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that there were no protests by the Farmers' Associations because of loss in agriculture. There was no clear official announcement after 2015 as per NCR calculations. Don't unnecessarily spread the word that someone said something without any authority. If anyone dies from a farming family, it is not because of farming. The State government provides Rythu Bhima in case of death due to any reason from a farming family, said Rajeshwar Reddy.

The Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman said that during the 8-year rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, no farmer association or leader made a statement that farmers died due to loss in agriculture. They are irresponsibly talking about 10,000 farmers. Before talking about Bandi Sanjay rythu's suicides, the Centre should come up with figures. He recalled NITI Aayog had announced that Telangana was number one in the country in the field of agriculture. Don't demoralise the farmers by showing non-existent figures, he said.

He said that almost 91 per cent of the Rythu Bandhu funds were being provided to poor, small and marginal farmers. He claimed that there were no landlords in Telangana state and the lands were decentralised and the SCs, STs and BCs have the most lands.

The BRS leaders said that the BJP leaders were criticising that if the notifications are given, the youth would be alienated from the BJP.