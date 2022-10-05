BRS: Telangana trends on Twitter after KCR's announcement

Hyderabad: In a good way or in a bad way but the Telangana State is trending on Twitter soon after K Chandrashekar Rao, the Chief Minister of the State had announced Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Wednesday.

Most of them extended greetings and congratulated the Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for his entry into national politics

In no time, #Telangana trended on the micro-blogging site. Several netizens showed their support to the move and trended the hashtags – Telangana, BRS, TRS, and KCR.

"From a sub-regional party to national party. #KCR moved a long distance, all in the good path. Hope #brs brings some development to the nation like #trs did to Telangana. #JaiKCR #JaiTelangana #JaiHind, (sic)" wrote a user. "Welcome #KCR to change India and run into development," wrote another.