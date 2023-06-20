BRS to secure power again in ensuing elections: Gellu

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV), a student wing of the BRS party, State president, and Telangana Tourism Corporation Chairman Gellu Srinivas Yadav said that the BRS party would again come to power by winning a majority of seats in ensuing Assembly elections and K Chandrashekar Rao would become the Chief Minister for third consecutive term in Telangana.

As part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Education Day was celebrated in collaboration with the BRSV at Arts College in Osmania University here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gellu Srinivas Yadav said that after the formation of Telangana State, a large number of Gurukul schools were set up for BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities and CM KCR was taking various measures to ensure the quality of education to all sections of the children.

He said the State government was offering a facility of overseas scholarship for poor students, and over 20 lakh students had benefitted under the Telangana scheme.

The BRSV president said the State government was conducting a recruitment drive by issuing various job notifications. On the other hand, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was providing jobs to the youth in the private sector by bringing many multi-national companies to Hyderabad.