BRS to stage protest today

Warangal: The Congress Government totally ignored the welfare of the farmers, former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Addressing the party cadres in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, Vinay accused the Congress of betraying the farming community. “The Congress which made a plethora of promises before the elections to the Assembly is on the backtrack after assuming power. Even though all the farmers didn’t benefit with the crop loan waiver, the Congress Government says that it had fulfilled,” Vinay said.



The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy says that the government had fulfilled the crop loan waiver promise. On the contrary, some ministers in his Cabinet admits it as partial, he added. Vinay said that the BRS would stage a protest on Thursday (August 22), demanding that the government take immediate measures to pay the crop loans of the farmers immediately. The BRS will intensify the agitation if the government fails to respond, he said.

Vinay said that the Congress Government is yet to pay the Rythu Bharosa to the farmers. The Rs 500 bonus per quintal for the paddy is also not fulfilled by the Congress, he said. He urged the farmers and the Opposition parties to join their protest to exert pressure on the government until it fulfills crop loan waiver.

ZP former chairman M Sudheer Kumar, Corporators Bongu Ashok Yadav, Chennam Madhu, Lohitha Raju, Soda Kiran, Narsing, former corporators Jorika Ramesh, Venu, Yadagiri, leaders Masood, T Janardhan Goud, Puli Rajanikanth, Naredla Sridhar and Bandi Rajanikanth were among others present.