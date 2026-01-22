BRS top brass to skip municipal campaign

In a strategic shift for the upcoming municipal elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided that local leaders will helm the campaign instead of the party’s top brass. Senior figures including K Chandrashekar Rao and KT Rama Rao will not participate in the electioneering, leaving the responsibility for victory with specifically appointed in-charges and observers.

According to party sources, the BRS will appoint one in-charge and two observers for each municipality to handle candidate selection and poll management. In a cross-district deployment strategy, MLAs whose home constituencies are not going to the polls will be tasked with managing other municipalities. For instance, MLA Anil Jadhav will take charge of Nirmal, while former minister Puvvada Ajay is expected to oversee a neighbouring municipality.

The party plans to release its final list of in-charges within the next two days. Preparatory district-wise meetings have already concluded, and election materials are ready. Candidates are being selected based on ground-level surveys and local feedback following extensive meetings held by working president KT Rama Rao with leaders from eight districts.

During an informal interaction with the media, KT Rama Rao stated that the BRS is fully prepared for the contest. He revealed that the campaign will focus on the Congress party’s “betrayal of promises” and the controversial issue of district removal. He warned that residents in newly created districts are anxious, claiming that a vote for Congress would be seen as consent for the abolition of their districts.

Through initiatives like Basti Bata, BRS workers are already highlighting the achievements of the previous decade and identifying projects stalled by the current administration. KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that local leadership would be more effective than that of the BJP, which he claimed struggled despite its power at the Centre.