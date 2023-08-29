BRS trying to trick the poor: CPI

Mahabubabad: It’s time for the people to tell a lesson to the BRS which failed to give even a cent of land to the poor in its decade-long rule in Telangana, CPI State Secretariat Member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said. Rao on Monday hoisted the party flag near Kuravi where some shelterless poor set up their huts. He said that the BRS Government was trying to hoodwink the people in the name of Gruha Laxmi, Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu etc. The selection of beneficiaries is being carried out at the behest of ruling party leaders’ will and wish, giving preference to BRS workers, Rao alleged.

“With elections around the corner, the BRS Government suddenly plunged into action by rolling out a few welfare schemes. The people will not fall prey to the gimmicks played by the ruling party. No more the people will trust the BRS, Rao said. Despite the false cases foisted against them, the CPI will continue its fight against the government, demanding distribution of land to the shelterless, Rao said.

Both the BJP-led Centre and the BRS Government in the State failed to create employment opportunities, he said. The Centre and the State failed to control skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and made life miserable for the common man, he said. CPI Mahabubabad district secretary B Vijay Saradhi, senior leaders Nalla Sudhakar Reddy, Karanam Rajanna, Pogula Srinivas Goud, Burra Sammaiah, Kanne Venkanna, Burgula Krishna, Bollam Uppalaiah, Kalagura Nagaraju and Appala Venkanna were among others present.