BRS wants Revanth to be CM for five years, fulfil promises

Hyderabad: BRS leader B Suman said on Wednesday the party wants A Revanth Reddy to be the CM for five years and he should fulfil promises made to people.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, he condemned ‘language spoken’ by Reddy in the Chevella public meeting. “Who is going to topple the Revanth Reddy government? There are ten groups in the Congress itself. We want Reddy to be CM for five years and implement his promises,” said Suman.

He said Reddy had no right to challenge, while recalling his statement to take‘politics sanyas’ if he loses as MLA in Kodangal in the 2018 election. Reddy had also said if the BRS wins the 2016 GHMC election, he will quit politics, recalled Suman. He alleged that Reddy was taking the State towards destruction.

The BRS leader dared the Congress to declare Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate and contest the Lok Sabha elections. If RG is announced as the PM candidate, the party will not get the Opposition status, he predicted. Suman said Reddy was talking like an Opposition leader. ‘His language is the same whether he is speaking in the Secretariat, Assembly or at Medaram. He is an attention-diversion person, who diverts attention of people by speaking irresponsibly.

Should the party praise handing over of projects to the Krishna River Management Board, he questioned. He also questioned the government on schemes like pension of Rs 4,000, Rythu Bandhu money alleging that the money was being diverted into the minister’s accounts.