BRS wants to remove Rajiv’s statue to please Modi: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu objected to BRS leaders’ comments that they would remove the statue of late Rajiv Gandhi installed at the Secretariat.

The BRS leaders want to remove the statue only to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he told the media here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked people to think about the removal of the statue and said that Rajiv Gandhi is credited with bringing the technological revolution in the country.

Shridhar Babu said that Rajiv Gandhi also deserves the credit of bringing the right to vote to 18-year-olds, that Sonia Gandhi has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Telangana, and that people who do not know the meaning of sacrificing their lives for the country are talking about the statue.

The minister announced that a statue of Telangana Talli is also being installed. The state is incurring debts for the sake of implementing free travel for women and waiving loans. Prime Minister Modi knows about the economic resources of the state and Telangana’s participation in the country’s economy has become crucial.