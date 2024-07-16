BRS will oppose formation of HYDRA

Hyderabad: BRS MLA KP Vivekanand said on Monday that his party would oppose the government’s decision to form HYDRA, alleging that the ruling party leaders would encroach lands beyond the outer ring road. Addressing a press conference, KP Vivekanand said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's decisions were boomeranging.

The CM said that the suburbs of Hyderabad would be merged into GHMC and an organisation named Hydra would be formed. He said that BRS was against the formation of Hydra. They said that Revanth Reddy was acting against the spirit of local bodies.

The BRS leader accused the government of conspiring to commit large-scale land grabbing and corruption in the suburbs. He said that by merging the suburbs into Hyderabad, people living there would suffer. He said that there was a lack of sanitation in the Greater Hyderabad area and that viral fevers were booming.