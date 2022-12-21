BRS will put India on devpt path, says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday utilised the Christmas celebrations held at L B Stadium to explain why he had decided to convert the TRS into BRS. He said the main purpose was to replicate the success of Telangana's development model in the country.

"Twenty years back there was restlessness, migrations and many distortions. That made me to take up struggle for separate Telangana," he said. "After the formation of TS, it has become the only state in the country to celebrate all festivals without any discrimination. Having put TS in the fast forward mode of development, I wanted that the nation too should become the best country in the world and hence launched the BRS," he said. Though it was not the occasion to talk politics, KCR felt that he should briefly explain his vision and seek the support of the community in his efforts.

He said in the last eight years the per capita income increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.75 lakh. The per capita power utilisation of the state has gone up to number one and two positions, he added. Greeting the Christian community, the Chief Minister said that Jesus gave the message of love. He said if all follow the teachings of Jesus, there will be no jealousy, no selfishness, and no intolerance against others. There will be no wars in future, there will be no criminals. The world which Christ dreamt is great and if this is achieved, man can become god. He strived for 'Vasudaivakutambam' (universal family), KCR added.

The Chief Minister said that human beings have achieved maturity and progressed in science and technology, but a lot more has to be achieved. Many great personalities strived for a peaceful and happy society. Let us follow the path and achieve victory praying to Christ, the CM said. He congratulated Poola Anthony for becoming cardinal. It is a great honour and a proud moment, he is on the highest board, which elects the pope. He said that soon a meeting at state and national level would be taken up for solving the issues of the community.