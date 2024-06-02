BRS wins Mahabubnagar Local Bodies quota MLC by elections

The by-election for the Mahabubnagar Local Bodies Constituency was won by BRS candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy, who emerged victorious against Congress candidate Manne Jeevan Reddy. Naveen Kumar Reddy secured a win with a margin of 111 votes, retaining the sitting position for BRS.

The election results were determined based on the first preference votes, with BRS receiving 763 votes, Congress receiving 652 votes, and one vote lost for an independent candidate. Out of a total of 1,437 votes cast, 21 votes were declared invalid. The counting of votes took place after a delay of two months following the polling on March 28.

The election saw a high voter turnout, with 99.86 percent polling recorded among the local body voters. Initially scheduled for April 2, the announcement of the election results was postponed by the Central Election Commission to June 2. This delay was attributed to the need to ensure that the results would not be impacted by the implementation of the Parliament Election Code.

Naveen Kumar Reddy's victory in the MLC by-election has solidified BRS's position in the Mahabubnagar Local Bodies Constituency, marking a significant development in the local political landscape.