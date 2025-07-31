BRSV Stages Protest in Gadwal Demanding Immediate Release of Fee Reimbursement and Scholarships.

Gadwal: Under the leadership of Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) State Leader and Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruvu Pallayya, a massive protest rally was organized at Krishnaveni Junction in Gadwal town on Thursday. The rally was held to demand the immediate release of pending fee reimbursement and scholarship amounts that are allegedly being withheld by the Telangana state government.

Addressing the gathering, Kuruvu Pallayya expressed deep anguish that even after nearly 1.5 years since the formation of the new government, the Revanth Reddy-led administration has failed to clear the dues related to student welfare schemes like scholarships and fee reimbursement. He accused the government of discrimination against poor and marginalized students, stating that the delay was severely impacting their access to higher education.

He said students from both government and private institutions are being forced to pay fees in advance due to government negligence, which contradicts the very essence of public welfare. Highlighting the lack of basic facilities in government educational institutions, Pallayya also criticized the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the corporatization of the education sector has intensified under his regime.

Kuruvu Pallayya went on to list a series of broken promises by the Congress government, including:

Creation of 2 lakh jobs within the first 100 days

Allocation of 15% of the budget for the education sector

Direct financial assistance to SC/ST students based on qualifications:

₹10,000 for SSC pass

₹15,000 for Intermediate pass

₹25,000 for Degree pass

₹1 lakh for PG pass

₹5 lakhs for PhD pass

He labeled these assurances as blatant lies and betrayals of the youth.

He further alleged that students, particularly from economically weaker and middle-class families, are struggling to continue their education due to non-receipt of fee reimbursement and scholarship funds. Many are unable to collect their original certificates like Transfer Certificates (TCs) from colleges due to unpaid dues, thereby dropping out of higher education despite securing good ranks in entrance exams.

Highlighting the plight of hostel students, he criticized the government for failing to increase hostel mess charges and cosmetic allowances in line with rising costs. Students are reportedly suffering from malnutrition due to poor-quality food, and living in cramped hostel rooms due to the lack of proper infrastructure.

The protest leader strongly condemned the government's discriminatory treatment toward the 1,023 Gurukul (residential) institutions, most of which cater to underprivileged communities. He demanded:

Immediate cancellation of GO No. 29, which he claimed was hindering Group-1 recruitments

Implementation of GO No. 55 for job appointments

Allocation of funds to improve infrastructure and food quality in Gurukul schools

He cited recent incidents to highlight the alarming state of affairs:

Students of Uyyalawada Gurukul were hospitalized due to food poisoning

Students from Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukul in Alampur constituency staged protests complaining of insects in food, lack of drinking water, and unhygienic bathrooms

He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deliberately neglecting Gurukul institutions, allegedly because they were introduced by former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), thus engaging in political vendetta at the cost of student welfare.

The protest concluded with a stern warning:

If the government fails to release the pending fee reimbursement and scholarship funds immediately, BRSV will launch a large-scale agitation and lay siege to the Secretariat.

Several student leaders and activists participated in the rally, including Maz, Madhav, Chinna, Jahangir, Afrid, and hundreds of students from various institutions.

This protest reflects a growing dissatisfaction among student communities across Telangana regarding delays in welfare schemes, deteriorating infrastructure, and unmet promises by the current administration. With the academic year in progress and many students caught in financial limbo, the situation may escalate further if remedial action is not taken swiftly.