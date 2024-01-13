Live
- Ex MLA’s followers strongly oppose Parthasarathy’s entry into TDP
- Vijayawada: Parthasarathy to join TDP, to meet N Chandrababu Naidu today
- ASB Classic: Alejandra Tabilo becomes first Chilean to win a hard-court tour-level title since Fernando Gonzalez in 2007
- Trinamool welcomes Kharge’s appointment as INDIA bloc chairperson
- Websites of top crypto exchanges like Binance, Kucoin blocked in India
- Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Massive Discounts on Top Smartphones
- NABARD projects Credit Potential of Rs 2.37 lakh cr for FY 2024-25 in Kerala
- TDP-JSP to release manifesto on Sankranti day
- SC issues directions in relation to compensation in hit and run cases
- INDIA bloc approves Kharge as chairperson
Just In
BSP Khairatabad demands to protect government lands
Highlights
Bahujan Samaj Party Khairatabad Constituency President under met Sheikh Pate Mandal Tehsildar Anitha Reddy and demanded that valuable government lands...
Bahujan Samaj Party Khairatabad Constituency President under met Sheikh Pate Mandal Tehsildar Anitha Reddy and demanded that valuable government lands in the mandal taken away by political leaders should be protected and a government sign board should be set up in the same way that hospitals and schools should be set up in the area which would be useful for the people. .
Constituency President Dorapalli Ramesh and Constituency Vice President Praveen Kumar Banjara Hills Vice President Vishnumurthy Janaki Ram participated
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS