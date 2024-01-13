  • Menu
BSP Khairatabad demands to protect government lands

Bahujan Samaj Party Khairatabad Constituency President under met Sheikh Pate Mandal Tehsildar Anitha Reddy and demanded that valuable government lands...

Bahujan Samaj Party Khairatabad Constituency President under met Sheikh Pate Mandal Tehsildar Anitha Reddy and demanded that valuable government lands in the mandal taken away by political leaders should be protected and a government sign board should be set up in the same way that hospitals and schools should be set up in the area which would be useful for the people. .

Constituency President Dorapalli Ramesh and Constituency Vice President Praveen Kumar Banjara Hills Vice President Vishnumurthy Janaki Ram participated

X