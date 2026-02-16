BT roads in all tribal thandas: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emphasised his focus on inclusive growth and announced that BT (bituminous/blacktop) roads would be constructed in all tribal thandas across the state, considering that “road connectivity is a benchmark for development”. He said infrastructure as well as basic facilities and amenities such as government schools, gram panchayat buildings, water tanks and solar-powered drinking water facilities would be developed in all tribal habitations. He observed that Mission Bhagiratha (piped water scheme launched under the erstwhile Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime) had failed to ensure safe drinking water in several rural areas.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to tribal and dalit welfare while announcing that a statue of Sant Sevalal Maharaj would be installed in a 20-acre area in the Nallamala forest as a mark of respect for tribal culture and heritage.

Revanth Reddy accused the opposition of distorting his “Nene Raju nene Mantri” remark for political mileage.

Participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Sevalal Maharaj here on Sunday, the Chief Minister clarified that his statement was made in his official capacity as Chief Minister and as Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), and not in a personal capacity or from an authoritarian standpoint. He alleged that opposition leaders, who once claimed they were “born to rule”, were now misrepresenting his comments.

“We maintain restraint in both victory and defeat. We contest elections and work relentlessly for the people,” he said, adding that he had taken responsibility for municipal election outcomes. He asserted that he had never acted like a ruler but as a servant of the people and would continue to serve actively for the next 20 years.

Targeting BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy alleged that the former chief minister’s promise of appointing a Dalit as Chief Minister in Telangana was not fulfilled.

He said the present government had appointed a Dalit as Assembly Speaker and provided significant representation to the SC community, including four ministerial posts.

Stressing the importance of education, the Chief Minister said that the government would prioritise quality education, including the establishment of Young India Schools in 100 Assembly constituencies with an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore. Scheduled Castes, who constitute about 15 per cent of the population, had been provided 30 per cent of posts, including four ministerial berths and the Speaker’s position, he added.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to inclusive development, the Chief Minister said tribals and Dalits would be given their due and respect in all aspects of governance.