Btech graduate goes missing in Hyderabad

A 23-year-old woman who went to attend an interview in Madhapur has gone missing on Thursday morning. It came to light on Friday after her parents lodged a complaint with the police.

Veena Madhuri Anusha, a resident of Narsimhanagar colony in Mallapur has completed BTech was in search of a job. On Thursday morning, Anusha told her parents that she was going to an interview and left home. After she did not return home till Friday morning, Anusha's father Sri Ramulu approached the Nacharam police and lodged a complaint.

The police registered a case and are looking into CCTV footage to find the girl at the earliest.