B.Tech Student Dies Due to Dengue

NagarKurnool: Tragedy struck in Nagar Kurnool district as a B.Tech student lost her life to dengue fever. This unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday in the district center. According to the details shared by the family, Nikitha (21), the second daughter of Miryala Srinivasulu, who resides behind the telephone exchange in Nagar Kurnool district, was pursuing her B.Tech degree at Malla Reddy University in Hyderabad.

Nikitha had come home a month ago for a holiday but soon fell ill. After medical tests at a private hospital in the district center, it was revealed that her platelet count had dropped significantly, and she was diagnosed with dengue. Doctors referred her to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. Despite receiving treatment for ten days at a private hospital in Hyderabad, her condition worsened, and she tragically passed away. The family expressed their grief, stating that despite spending over 1.5 million rupees on her treatment over 15 days, they were unable to save her.