B.Tech students get a knowhow of their studies

Warangal: Imparting high-quality education is the best way to develop and maximize our nation’s rich talents for the benefit of the individual, society, country and the world, SR University (SRU), Warangal, Chancellor A Varada Reddy said. Speaking at an orientation for the B. Tech freshers at the Anantasagar Campus on Thursday, he conveyed that in this connection SRU is launching new programmes in engineering, computer science, management, agriculture and commerce on the role of parents in the child’s life, and how parent-child relationship show impact on enhancing the courage to face real life situations and helping them to enhance problem solving skills.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg advised the students that in addition to academics, a student has to participate in various activities on campus. He said that in the coming days many professionals from the industry will be on campus to explain the various happenings in the industry and also to guide the students on various career paths. He also guided the students to find themselves what they are by learning something new every day. He also assured the students that there is an open house policy at SRU where every student has the access to solve their difficulties.

The Registrar and Dean Academics Dr. R Archana Reddy said that it is the curriculum and its implementation that enables students to be placed in good companies with high pay packages. She also informed the parents and students about the mentoring system that is being followed and also urged them to be connected with their ward during the formative years of their study. Dr. Reddy explained how a student can make the most by taking honours or minor degree in addition to their regular program. She also explained the advantages of a semester abroad and the advantages of joining the International Engineering programme.

Dean Student Welfare Dr. V Mahesh elucidated about the developments of SR University by collaborating with different companies and how SR is favoring the students by providing the required research labs, centers of innovation and incubation.