Budget full of lies, wrong maths: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Former Finance Minister and BJP legislator Eatala Rajender on Thursday challenged CM KCR and Finance Minister T Harish Rao to come for a debate on the Budget, claiming it's full of lies.

He said incorporating in the Budget that NITI Ayog recommended Rs 25,500 crore to the State is 'unreasonable' as it has been turned very long back. He dared them to prove him wrong.

"Unlike the Central Budget, the KCR Budget is full of false maths and false numbers" he said. It was proposed in the Budget that the State would raise Rs 15,000 crore by selling lands. But since the State formation it could not pool more than Rs 4,000 crore.

Eatala stated that during the last year's Budget the government estimated Rs 1.92 crore revenue. but it got only Rs 1.22 lakh crore. "It was due to enhancement of FRBM limit. The State government is borrowing Rs 20,000 crore to disburse salaries. The State is pushed into a debt trap. Even an unborn child in Telangana bears Rs 1.25 lakh debt.

"Even CAG has pointed out faults in the Budget preparation. By establishing belt shops in every village, the State is amassing Rs 37,000 crore from liquor sales making. Lakhs of young people are getting addicted to liquor. KCR is disbursing pensions from revenue generated by selling liquor."