Buffalo climbs on roof, stranded, rescued

Nirmal: In a shocking incident, a buffalo climbed the staircase of a building and stranded on the roof. According to the sources, a buffalo on Saturday evening climbed the steps of a building for grass and later it climbed onto the roof of the building and failed to return.

The alerted house owners and villagers tried hard to bring it to the ground but in vain. On Sunday morning, the house owner called a crane operator to bring the animal to the ground.

Villagers gathered to watch the incident and many of them recorded it with their mobile cameras. After a couple of hours of effort, the buffalo was safely returned to the ground.