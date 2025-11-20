Bus collides with a lorry in Jadcherla, no casualties reported

An accident on National Highway 44 in Mahabubnagar district, near Jadcharla, saw a private travel bus collide with a lorry on Thursday. The incident resulted in smoke rapidly filling the bus, prompting passengers to evacuate immediately and thereby averting a potentially disastrous situation.

The was involved in the collision with a lorry that was transporting a load of acid. Eyewitnesses indicated that the accident occurred when a car crossed the road unexpectedly, leading to the crash.

Fortunately, all passengers escaped without injury, and no lives were lost in the incident. Further details are awaited as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.