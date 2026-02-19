Bus Overturns in Jogulamba Gadwal, 19 Injured

An APSRTC bus overturned in Jogulamba Gadwal district, injuring 19 passengers, four of whom are seriously hurt. The accident occurred early on Thursday morning on the national highway at Itikyalapadu in Undavelli mandal. Motorists travelling on the same road responded swiftly and alerted the police. Emergency services reached the scene promptly and transported the injured to Kurnool Government Hospital.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing. The bus was en route from Hyderabad to Anantapur when it overturned, causing significant traffic congestion. Authorities quickly removed the bus from the roadway, allowing other vehicles to resume their journey.