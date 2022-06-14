Bus service to Maoist-hit village resumes after 25 years

Kothagudem: On the repeated appeal of villagers, RTC resumed weekly bus service to Maoist-hit village Pusguppa village from Cherla mandal in the district after 25 years. The officials launched the bus service at Cherla on Sunday.

According to officials, the RTC bus had run plied on this in 1997, 1998 and 2000 for some days. After that the roads were damaged and authorities stopped the service. It is a remote village and also a Maoist-affected area and it is 19 kilometers from the Cherla mandal headquarters.

After that the tribal people appealed to the officials for development of the road on the route. District Collector Anudeep and SP Sunil Dutt had paid special interest to the tribals' request. Recently on June 5, both officials traveled on bike and inspected the road.

The Bhadrachalam RTC officials said that the bus timings are 7.46 am and 4.30 pm every Sunday. The bus service was introduced following the directions of district Collector Anudeep, they said. They said, according to the demand, the service would be available every day on this route.