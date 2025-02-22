Businessman Donates Bicycles to School Students in Uppala Village

Gadwal: In an inspiring act of generosity, businessman Moolagundam Ramakrishna from Sindhanur village donated bicycles to 16 school students in Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Uppala. These students walk daily from Uppala Camp to Uppala village for their education. Moved by their dedication, he decided to support them by providing bicycles, making their daily commute easier.

The event was graced by Aija Sub-Inspector (SI) as the chief guest, along with several dignitaries, including Aija Mandal Educational Officer (MEO) D. Ramulu, ZPHS Uppala Headmaster Balram, and community leaders such as Sindhanur former Sarpanch Narasimhulu, Satya Reddy, Somashekar Reddy, Bheemanna, Anjanna, Venkateshu Babu, and A-Class Puram former Sarpanch Anjaneyulu.

Other esteemed guests included former Sarpanch Bhaskar Goud, Lakshmanna, Thimmareddy, former MPTCs Karanna, Krupanandam, Mukya Lal Goud, Mahesh, Narasimhulu, and Veerababu. The bicycles were distributed by the dignitaries, who praised the initiative and encouraged more such acts of kindness to support education.

Speaking at the event, SI Aija appreciated the noble gesture of Moolagundam Ramakrishna Ayyagaru, stating that such efforts significantly contribute to student welfare and motivate children to pursue their education without hardships. The students and their parents expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support.

This initiative highlights the impact of community-driven efforts in promoting education and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn without obstacles.