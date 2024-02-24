Bust of Galwan hero unveiled at Palani Drill Square

Secunderabad: To honour the supreme sacrifice of Havildar Late K Palani, Vir Chakra (osthumous), who laid down his life at the Galwan conflict, the Drill Ground of the Centre has been rechristened Palani Drill Ground, and the bust of Havildar Late K Palani was unveiled by Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, AVSM, SM, Director General, Regiment of Artillery.

This unveiling ceremony took place in the presence of the family of Havildar K Palani and another war hero of the Galwan conflict, Havildar Tejinder Singh, Vir Chakra of the 3 Medium Regiment, on Friday.

Havildar Late K Palani, who belonged to 81 Medium Light of Indian Artillery, attained martyrdom on June 15–16, 2020, during the infamous Galwan conflict and was posthumously honoured with the Vir Chakra, the third highest wartime Gallantry award. He had acquired his basic military training and advanced military training at the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.