Cabbies continue to boycott airport trips

Hyderabad: As many as 34,000 cab drivers continue to boycott airport trips facilitated by Ola, Uber, and Rapido. This decision comes in response to the persistent issue of low fares imposed by these aggregator companies, which have severely impacted the livelihoods of cab drivers.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) announced the campaign last week to boycott airport trips facilitated by aggregator companies such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido. It has announced the boycott call against unfair practices and in a bid to make cab aggregators understand the hardships of the drivers.

According to the TGPWU, despite repeated representations to the government and the transport department urging uniform and fair pricing for aggregator services, no decisive action has been taken.

“The TGPWU demands that the government immediately establish a uniform fare structure to ensure fair pay and sustainable livelihoods for all gig and platform workers,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder president, TGPWU.

He said that the drivers had called for a boycott of airport trips as the fares are too low, on par with auto-rickshaws, which are not at all remunerative. “Currently, over 34,000 cab drivers have joined the boycott call, from the 1.25 lakh drivers in Telangana registered in these apps,” said Salauddin.

He stated, “Our members have consistently voiced their grievances about exploitative fare structures. These low fares not only compromise driver earnings but also devalue their time and efforts. The government must take immediate steps to implement a uniform fare policy that is fair to both drivers and passengers.”

TGPWU’s campaign aims to boycott airport trips until fares are revised to reflect fair and sustainable levels. They intend to raise awareness among passengers about the challenges faced by gig and platform workers.

The union demands immediate government intervention to regulate and standardise aggregator pricing policies. The union calls on drivers and the public to support this movement for fair pay and just treatment of gig and platform workers.