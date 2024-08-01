Cabinet Meet Today: The rise of the Fourth City

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday is likely to take some key decisions about establishing ‘Fourth City’ in Mucherla in the southern part of the Greater Hyderabad to promote industry, tourism and medical infrastructure projects apart from the residential colonies, Musi Riverfront Development Project, new ration cards, etc.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will present his vision in developing the new city in the Cabinet meeting and seek suggestions. Official sources said the Cabinet will also discuss how to seek funds from international institutions such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other lending agencies. This meeting assumes importance as it would be on the eve of Revanth’s visit to the US from Friday.

The Telangana government envisaged plans to develop the Fourth City at Mucherla after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad cities in the Greater Hyderabad limits. The new city will be developed with an artificial intelligence facility, health tourism hub, sports and others on a grand scale.

Revanth Reddy wants to meet some financial agencies during his tour of America and South Korea. He is likely to interact with some big investors and invite them to Telangana to set up manufacturing and IT service centers in Hyderabad. The establishment of the Skill University in Hyderabad will also be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet meeting, sources said, will also approve the constitution of the Cabinet Sub Committee to make recommendations on issuing new white ration cards. Soon after his return from the US, Revanth will announce the names of the members and the sub-committee will be asked to submit a report on the guidelines for issuing ration cards in a stipulated time.



In addition, the meeting will also discuss and ratify important bills to amend the RoR Act (Record of Rights), ratification of bill for Skill University, increase of BC reservations in the Local Body elections and amendment bills to Panchayat Raj and Municipalities which would be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.