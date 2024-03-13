Live
Cabinet panel on GO 317 to meet staff unions today
Hyderabad: The Cabinet sub-committee appointed on GO 317 has decided to meet the employees’ unions on March 14 evening to know their grievances.
A meeting was held on the GO under the chairmanship of Health Minister C DamodarRajanarsimha, who enquired about the problems faced by employees and teachers because of GOs 317 and 46. Directing officials to resolve issues, the committee wanted to conduct an in-depth study on various issues and shortcomings in GO 317. Rajanarsimha revealed that the government was ready to solve the problems of the employees and teachers who were facing difficulties because of implementation of the GO.
The committee directed officials to set up a cell to receive grievances. The minister asked officials to hold a meeting with the employees and teachers’ unions on Wednesday evening to know the problems and their opinions regarding the GO.
The committee ordered that the employees and teachers should be given an opportunity to express their views and requests to the committee. It asked officials to provide an online opportunity as well.