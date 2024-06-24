Cabinet panel set-up to hoodwink farmers, charges Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said that setting up of the Cabinet sub-committee was nothing but cheating the farmers community. Addressing a press conference along with the party leader R Chandrashekar Reddy, Jagadish Reddy said that the government had failed to fulfil its promises made to the people. “The Rythu Bandhu assistance cannot be stopped under any circumstances. They broke their word that they would give Rs 15,000 in the name of Rythu Bharosa.

Why are you setting up a Cabinet sub-committee on Rythu Bharosa? What is the logic behind the Cabinet sub-committee? Rythu Bandhu should be given without linking this to the farmer's loan waiver. The Congress government is a fraudulent government. It is not talking about pensions. Waiver of electricity bills is not being implemented in the state,” said Jagadish Reddy. The BRS leader demanded the government to give the Rythu Bandhu in Kharif season on the lines of Rabi season.

He recalled that during the BRS rule, the Rythu Bandhu money was deposited into the bank accounts of the farmers by the end of June. He also alleged that the law and order had completely deteriorated in the state. Attacks are taking place in the state and there is no response from the State government, he said, adding that except for government leaks, not a single promise was fulfilled.