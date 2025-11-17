Cabinet to work out modalities for local body elections today

Hyderabad: Conducting the local body elections in the state is likely to be the main agenda of the state Cabinet that is slated to meet here on Monday. The Cabinet will be deliberating on whether to go ahead with the old reservations or take steps to provide reservations within the party.

According to sources, the government may take a key decision on the conduct of local body elections in this meeting. The meeting will also discuss the recently held Jubilee Hills by-election in which its candi-date V Naveen Yadav scored an emphatic win.

It is learnt that the government will take a decision on conducting sarpanch, mandal and zilla parishad elections. Buoyed by the JH win and keen to cash in on the major victory, the ruling party is planning to go for local elections without any further delay. The Telangana High Court has also ordered the government and the State Election Commission to inform their decision regarding dates of local elections by November 24.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has hinted about taking a decision on the local body elections in Monday’s meeting.

The High Court and the Supreme Court have quashed GO 9 providing reservations to BCs. The state Cabinet, which met on October 16, had decided to proceed as per the advice of legal experts. The law department has also submitted its report to the government.

There are chances that the new policy of gig workers will also be dis-cussed and approved in the Cabinet. Also, a decision will be taken on providing a job to a family member of the recently deceased poet and writer Ande Sri and on establishing a memorial park in his name.

The government will hold the Telangana Rising Summit-2025, the second anniversary of the People's Government on December 8, and the Telangana Rising-2047 policy document the next day. The Cabinet is expected to work out the modalities of their management.

According to reports, renovation of Kaleshwaram project barrages, SLBC tunnel works and Pranahita Chevella (Tummidihetti) projects are also likely to be discussed during the Cabinet meeting.