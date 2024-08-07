Live
- Calf Killed in Wild Animal Attack
In Vasram Tanda, located within the Gangaram forest area of Bijnapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, a two-month-old calf belonging to a farmer named Ramudu was killed in a wild animal attack.
Nagarkurnool: In Vasram Tanda, located within the Gangaram forest area of Bijnapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, a two-month-old calf belonging to a farmer named Ramudu was killed in a wild animal attack.
Villagers informed forest officials that a leopard was responsible. Forest Range Officer Devaraj inspected the site and reported no signs of a leopard attack. Instead, they suspect wild dogs might be responsible. Detailed information will be available based on the zoologist's report. Measures are being taken to provide compensation to the farmer for his loss.
