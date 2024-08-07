  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Calf Killed in Wild Animal Attack

Calf Killed in Wild Animal Attack
x
Highlights

In Vasram Tanda, located within the Gangaram forest area of Bijnapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, a two-month-old calf belonging to a farmer named Ramudu was killed in a wild animal attack.

Nagarkurnool: In Vasram Tanda, located within the Gangaram forest area of Bijnapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, a two-month-old calf belonging to a farmer named Ramudu was killed in a wild animal attack.

Villagers informed forest officials that a leopard was responsible. Forest Range Officer Devaraj inspected the site and reported no signs of a leopard attack. Instead, they suspect wild dogs might be responsible. Detailed information will be available based on the zoologist's report. Measures are being taken to provide compensation to the farmer for his loss.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X