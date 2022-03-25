Call for Telangana State-wide auto strike on March 28

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana State Auto Drivers' Joint Action Committee have called for a State-wide strike on March 28 to protest policies of the Central government. The JAC released a poster on Wednesday, announcing their participation in the strike.

"We are going on a day's strike to fight for rightful implementation of policies, including increasing auto fares, issue of auto permits, reduction of increased insurance, setting up of auto drivers' welfare board, ban on illegally running autos in other districts and issue of 20,000 auto permits in Greater Hyderabad city," said AITUC State secretary B Venkatesam.

The JAC leaders R Mallesh, Md Umar Khan (AITUC), V Mariaya (TRSKV), Srikanth (CITU), V Kiran (IFAU), Md Amanullah Khan (TADJAC), Y Srinu (IAU) and other leaders were present.