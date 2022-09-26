Call to fight for TS share in Krishna, Godavari

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): The TDF Conference on Telangana Rivers with Special Reference to Munugodu was held here on Monday. It saw extensive deliberations and demands from participants to demand that the Central government withdraw the gazette to take over all the projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers in two Telugu states. Further, the conference demanded that the State government take an initiative to secure Telangana its due share in Krishna waters, and complete all the pending projects such as Dindi Lift Irrigation Project, Rachakonda Lift Irrigation Scheme, Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Pilayapally canal and Dharma Reddy canals on Musi river, construction of check dams for every 2 km on Halia and Kanagal rivulets. Only such a measure can resolve the issues of the Munugodu area and put an end to the fluorosis problem, it was felt.

The meeting was presided over by senior journalist K Ramachandra Murty. Former Irrigation Secretary Chakrapani was the chief guest. Justice P S Narayana, a former High Court Judge and Member of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, also graced the occasion. He explained the disputes on river water sharing between the two Telugu states and between the States and the Centre.

Retired engineers Syamprasad Reddy and others spoke about the pros and cons of the Central gazette and advised the State government to break its silence and take an initiative for resolving the dispute.

TDF Acting Chairman Gona Reddy , Gunna Rajender Reddy , Palle Ravikumar, Ch . Laxmaiah , Bakkanna, etc have explained about the untold miseries of Munugodu people. TDF members DP Reddy, Shivanth and Anju also briefed the conference about the impact of the gazette. TDF USA president Divesh Anireddy is organising conferences in Telangana to educate people and fight for legitimate rights over the due share of water in Krishna river.