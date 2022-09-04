Call to work for underprivileged

Warangal: Learning never ends. it's a continuous process, the Chief Guest Prof Sudhir K Jain, Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, said, addressing the attendees on the first day of NITW's 20th Convocation at NIT campus Warangal on Saturday.

Congratulating the students, he told them to stay connected to the NITW and be responsible alumni of the institute.

Jain exhorted that success depends on life skills, values and positivity. "Work hard to remove the hardships of underprivileged people in society. Life will bring challenges. You will have to make the right decisions and choices," Jain said. He also told the students to honour their families who worked for their success.

NITW Director Prof N V Ramana Rao dwelt at length on the institute's achievements. "Efforts are on to put the NITW in the top 10 in the NIRF rank. The current rank is 21. He said that 893 UG students were awarded their degrees on the occasion. He said that a record number of 1,132 students, which includes 646 UG students and 486 PG students, were selected in 2021-22, an increase of 32.24 per cent over the previous year. The highest pay package was Rs 62.5 lakh and the average pay package has also increased by almost 17 per cent in the academic year 2021-22, relative to the previous year. The institute achieved seven patents. A number of research projects, worth over Rs 10 crore are being carried out with funding from various sponsoring agencies, he said.

As many as 71 books and book chapters were published, besides 416 papers by the NITW faculty. The RFID-enabled Library Service was introduced on National Librarians' Day on August 12, 2022, for the benefit of students, scholars and faculty, he said.