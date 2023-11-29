Campaign wraps up, BRS to reach out to people with ‘Deeksha Diwas’

Hyderabad: After the end of the campaign trial for the Assembly elections, the BRS will now reach out to the people of the State by observing ‘Deeksha Diwas’ on Wednesday, which is just a day before the polling date. The BRS leaders said that November 29 was the day that changed the history of the Telangana movement.

The BRS chief started the hunger strike with the slogan ‘KCR Satchudo Telangana vachudo’. Because of this hunger strike, the Union Minister Chidambaram had to make an announcement on the separate State. Recalling the days, a senior BRS leader said that K Chandrashekar Rao reached Karimnagar on November 28, 2007, the day before the hunger strike.

The next day, on November 29, he left Karimnagar along with Professor Jayashankar for the hunger strike site at Siddipet. This incident shook Telangana. The arrest of KCR for not allowing the hunger strike angered the people of Telangana. The BRS leader said that KCR’s health deteriorated in Khammam, and he was shifted to Hyderabad on December 3.

The people of Telangana could not bear to see the recorded visuals of KCR in the process of moving. The movement took a violent turn. While moving to NIMS, KCR’s slogan “KCR Shavayatro.. Telangana Jaitrayatro” became the battle cry of Telangana and the State was in chaos. The buses and trains were restricted to depots and the movement became intense. Unable to withstand the arrest, Srikanthachari self-immolated in LB Nagar.