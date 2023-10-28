Can you show same love for Telangana as KCR : KTR’s poser to RaGa, NaMo

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday questioned whether Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi can show the same love for Telangana as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing a public meeting in Sircilla, he said, “One Congress leader asks why all the development took place only in Sircilla; another leader who is contesting in Sircilla says I did not take up any development in Sircilla. Ultimately, it’s the people of Sircilla and Telangana who will give the final judgment’.

Rao said the ‘Congress was in power for 55 years, but couldn’t give water, power, educational institutions, welfare schemes, and irrigation projects; but today they are asking for one more chance’. He said it was KCR on one side and on the other side it was the TPCC chief, a criminal who was caught red-handed in the vote-for-note case.

Mocking Bandi Sanjay, KTR said he doesn’t know anything apart from the days of the week.

Referring to the MP’s statement on comparing PM Modi with god, in a sarcastic tone, he quipped Modi was a god who increased cylinder price from Rs. 400 to 1200, petrol price from Rs 70 to Rs 110, and ensured skyrocketing prices of other essential goods.

“The BJP has four MPs in Telangana, but they did nothing for the State,” the BRS leader pointed out. He highlighted the ‘failed promises’ of Modi, saying the latter couldn’t double farmers’ income, bring back black money, and deposit Rs 15 lakh into the Jan Dhan accounts.

Rao appealed to the local youth to effectively use social media to highlight the development in Sircilla in the past few years. He asked youngsters to use features like reels and stories to show transformation of roads, Ambedkar junction, Gandhi junction, Neethane junction, new educational institutions, lush green fields and streams.

The minister recalled the miserable condition of weavers in Sircilla during the Congress rule; he saw wall messages appealing to weavers not to commit suicide. From such a situation till now, the town has strongly evolved under the BRS government, he added.

About employment generation, Rao highlighted the government setting up an aqua hub, a food processing hub, and an apparel park which creates 25,000 opportunities in the region. He added the ‘worker-to-owner’ programme was initiated for the uplift of weavers.

‘The Congress and BJP cannot see the development here; but people of Sircilla know what good I have done in the region. The future of Sircilla is in your hands; think wisely and vote,” urged KTR ending his speech.