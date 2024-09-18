Captain Vijaya Raghunandan Rao made the country proud

Sircilla: Municipal chairperson Jindam Kala Chakrapani said that Captain Vijaya Raghunandan Rao, recipient of Veer Chakra award, was a person who made the country proud.

Marking the 59th death anniversary of Capt. Vijaya Raghunandan Rao, his statue was unveiled by the chairperson along with Councillor Bolgam Nagaraj Goud and the Captain’s sisters Dr. Bonala Sarla and Dr. Bonala Kamala at Chinnabonala in the 10 ward in the town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kala Chakrapani said that Captain Raghunandan Rao who was born in Chinnabonala was patriotic from childhood; he joined the Army to serve the country and reached the rank of Captain. He was martyred in the war between India and Pakistan in 1965.

He wanted 24-hour continuous electricity supply in his hometown. His family members made a generous donation of eight acres of land to the Gurukula School and four guntas of land to the Gram Panchayat Office, she said.

Councillor Nagaraju, the donor of the statue, said that Captain Vijaya Raghunandan Rao, who died a hero’s death in India-Pak war at only 26 years of age, was the pride of the country and that he will work for the achievement of the Captain’s ambitions in the future.

He said he will ask the State government to name the Gurukul School after the Captain. Similarly, as a part of achieving their ambitions he announced that he would work to establish a library for the purpose of job creation for the young women in the ward. Captain Vijaya Raghunandan Rao’s sister Sarala and Kamala said that they are very happy and that all the people of this village are participating in the programme and it will inspire the future generations. Vijaya Ragunandan Rao’s family members Vandita, Ranjitha, Pranathi, Vijaya Raghunandan, Venkata Rao, Jaganmohan Rao and others were present.