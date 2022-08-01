Car rams into road median in Shamshabad, woman killed

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a young woman died and three others reportedly injured when a car they were traveling went out of control and crashed into the road median at Satamrai near Shamshabad on the Hyderabad outskirts on Monday early hours.

The victim was identified as Taniya (25), daughter of Congress party minority wing leader Feroz Khan.

Police sources said the incident occurred when they were on the way from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to the city.

The injured were shifted to the hospital. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue.

The RGIA police are investigating.