Careless police officers will not be spared: Rachakonda CP Sudhir Babu

Directs the police personnel to effectively prevent crimes in the jurisdiction of the Commissionerate
Hyderabad: Rachakonda CP Sudhir Babu warned that strict action will be taken against the police personnel who do not follow the rules.
He warned that the police should only act according to the SPO (Standard Operating Procedure) and that there is nothing to ignore if they get involved in civil disputes.
He suggested that people should spend at least 15 minutes a day in the area of PS to find out their problems and conduct foot patrols to find out the problems of the people.
